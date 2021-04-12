Pinch That Tail And Suck The Head; Crawfish Are Back At Razzoo's®!

IRVING, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe ® , a fun eatery that transports you to the French Quarter with every bite you take, didn't only bring its famous live crawfish back in-house but will deliver the full deal right to your door! Crawfish is only around for a few months so get in here and get your crawfish fix!!

Razzoo's boiled crawfish is crazy fresh and deliciously prepared. In fact, their premium supplier guarantees every crawfish is hand-sorted, cleaned and weighed, so only the very best arrive live at the restaurant within 24 hours. You can them regularly seasoned and if you are looking for that extra dash of heat, go for the "Firemouth" crawfish seasoning which takes the flavor and heat to another level! Add a little extra to your crawfish party with boiled potatoes, spicy corn, and andouille sausage links for an additional charge. And because these crawfish are so popular, customers can now get it delivered to have that Cajun party at home!

"Customers go Cajun crazy for our fresh, live crawfish," says Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "So, this year, we wanted to make sure it was available to everyone, whether they dine-in, get take-out, or order delivery. It's the first time we've ever delivered crawfish. We're prepared to offer our signature crawfish non-stop until we run out."

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe is a little obsessive about serving customers big, bold Cajun flavors. And that's a good thing because this spicy, juicy crawfish boil will make you cry happy Cajun tears - it's that good.

For more information about Razzoo's, including menu items and online ordering, visit www.razzoos.com or find them on UberEats © or DoorDash© .

*Crawfish to-go is not available at Lubbock, TX or Concord, NC locations. While supplies last.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 21 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

