PINC Awarded 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner

UNION CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the leader in digital yard™ solutions, has been named by its customers and industry peers as a Great Supply Chain Partner in 2020.

"For 18 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain . "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires specific criteria to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance."

Berger adds. "This year's field of nominees was competitive and inspiring - coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great! PINC will appear in the 2020 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners."

Since its founding in 2004, PINC has been a pioneer in providing real-time visibility and workflow orchestration to yard operations across distribution centers and manufacturing plants worldwide. An array of Fortune 1000 enterprises currently utilizes PINC's digital yard management platform. It gives companies a cost-effective way to move inventory faster, optimize their supply chain, and reduce transportation costs.

"Our team is heavily focused on product innovation and customer success," said Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC. "This recognition is another validation point of the value we keep delivering to our customers as we continue to expand our portfolio of solutions to help them navigate and thrive in these uncertain times."

About PINC:PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

About SupplyChainBrain:SupplyChainBrain , today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

