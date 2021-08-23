Pinay-Owned Fashion Brand To Participate In New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Malong, a Pinay-owned fashion brand centered around empowering indigenous artists and weavers in the Philippines, will participate in this year's New York Fashion Week, produced by hiTechMODA.

Lydia Querian, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Daily Malong, aims to build awareness of "uncommon" Filipino textiles in a more prominent platform like New York Fashion Week. Querian said, "I decided to work with hiTechMODA because they promote fashion brands focused on environmental, sustainability, and inclusivity."

Daily Malong's debut in NY Fashion Week is themed around "Indigenous is the Future." The term "indigenous" is often associated with old, ancient, or primitive. Daily Malong's latest collection wants to change that narrative by bringing the indigenous to the present and future. Daily Malong was built to help the Pilipinx in the diaspora better understand themselves through fashion as they navigate their identity.

Daily Malong partnered with Darzah, a Palestinian woman-owned nonprofit and ethical fashion brand. Darzah works with refugee and low-income women artisans in Palestine's West Bank who handcrafted and hand-embroider each of Darzah's pieces.

Daily Malong also partnered with Maggie's Box, a Filipino brand offering a variety of footwear for women on the go. Each of their shoes is handcrafted in the Philippines.

Darzah and Maggie's Box will be providing Daily Malong footwear to complete the runway looks. Daily Malong's curated partners share the same goal of celebrating and preserving each other's cultures on a big platform, such as New York Fashion Week.

"Bringing indigenous weaving practices to the future perpetuates time-tested traditions, helping the present and protecting the future," said Querian. "Each indigenous textile worn today helps wearers and weavers navigate societal atrocities, prevent climate change, and restore a more sustainable environment."

Daily Malong's runway is on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Edison Hotel. For more information on Daily Malong, visit their website at www.dailymalong.com and their Instagram and Facebook @DailyMalong.

About Daily Malong

Daily Malong strives to empower Indigenous Filipino artisans to continue their living traditions by extending appreciation in the diaspora. Daily Malong is an e-commerce store promoting the application of indigenous handwoven textiles on modern wearables offering handwoven products sourced from different indigenous communities in the Philippines through different apparels, accessories and home goods. The store is proud of its sustainable operations by working directly with communities.

About the Designer:

Lydia Querian is a designer, dancer, and musician who left her corporate career to pursue social entrepreneurship. She is originally from the Philippines and now based in San Francisco. She's done several collaborations and performances, having toured nationally and internationally with Dancing Earth, KulArts, Parangal Dance Company and Fusion Dance Project. Querian was a featured artist at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in 201. Lydia completed Fashion Design and Fashion business certification from Parsons New School and, as her work evolves, she frequently immerses with indigenous communities in both Southern and Northern Philippines.

