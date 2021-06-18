PilotsFriend Isn't Afraid To Be Transparent About Its Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PilotsFriend's flagship product, Altitude, is founded on a vision of efficacy and transparency. This has led the company to invest years in coming up with a formula that can provide real energy while also enhancing (rather than undermining) one's health. The brand is so confident in its "all-natural organic energy" formula that they even take the time to inform consumers on why each ingredient has been included in their innovative energy beverage.

Corporate social responsibility has taken the world by storm in recent years. However, it doesn't take much work to see when a CSR initiative is sincere as well as when it's purely a marketing ploy. In the case of Altitude, the energy booster falls firmly in the former category.

The makers of Altitude have made it their mission to provide the public with a drink that is made of "all-natural organic energy." Not only that, but along with the organic caffeinated properties, Altitude is loaded with other ingredients that naturally bolster the body's digestive tract, fight inflammation, and support the immune system.

The team behind the label spent years collaborating with doctors, scientists, and nutritionists in the pursuit of the perfect pick-me-up. They are so confident in the efficacy of their product that they proudly list their major ingredients not just on the label. They also put the information boldly and plainly right on their website for all the world to see.

Each ingredient gets its own image that briefly describes why it was included in the formula. For example, Peruvian quinine extract is listed, as it "soothes the mind and body." Ginger is added due to its ability to "cleanse the body." Even black carrot juice is included as "a nutritious variant to the carrot family" that is "new to the western palate."

As one peruses the extensive list of all-natural ingredients, it becomes increasingly apparent that each and every item was included for a distinct, health-focused reason. Taken as a whole, the resulting beverage is able to effectively boost both an individual's energy and their bodily health — all without that dreaded sugar crash at the end.

