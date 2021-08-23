Pilot Freight Services And American Linehaul Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Middle Mile Expedited LTL Capabilities

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide transportation and logistics services provider backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), has formed a strategic partnership by entering into an asset purchase agreement with American Linehaul Corporation, a non-asset based provider of expedited LTL (less than truckload) services in the United States. The transaction occurred on July 30, 2021.

This partnership provides enhanced service levels and offerings for time-definite shipments and the growing volumes of e-commerce products no longer handled by traditional expedited LTL networks. "Bringing the capabilities of these two companies together represents an excellent opportunity to expand capacity and provide a stabilizing influence to counter the volatility in the linehaul and expedited LTL markets today," said Zach Pollock, chief executive officer, Pilot Freight Services.

Operating as a separate entity under the American Linehaul name, ALC founders Enzo & Beth Vartuli will lead the partnership with their key management personnel. American Linehaul will continue to operate as a neutral linehaul provider for the freight forwarding community, like forwarder networks who have done so in the past. "Pilot's investment and partnership will enable us to expand capacity in support of our freight forwarder customers, as we stay focused on achieving our long-standing goal of being the best-in-class U.S. linehaul provider," said Mr. Vartuli.

Pilot's full mile solutions continue to benefit from the healthy e-commerce growth within the heavy, bulky product categories. Through this transaction, these segments can meet growing demand free of third-party LTL carrier capacity and other constraints. "Pilot serves as a key partner to many shippers who are experiencing the rapid growth and increasing transportation requirements associated with e-commerce," said Mr. Pollock. "Our partnership with ALC is a natural fit and another successful step in Pilot's e-commerce strategy."

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICESPilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company's freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground, and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot's full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly, and installation. Pilot's logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management.

Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN LINEHAUL CORPORATIONAmerican Linehaul Corporation is a non-asset-based provider in the expedited LTL logistics space. Founded in 2001, American Linehaul offers a scheduled airport-to-airport linehaul service from 66 origins to over 70 destinations in the USA, serviced through 7 regional hubs. ALC offers expedited LTL service to the freight forwarding community between each of these airport areas, as well as local pick-up, delivery, truckloads, consolidations, warehousing, and special handling.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERSFounded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and six Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

ABOUT BCIWith C$199.6 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; public equities; private equity; infrastructure; renewable resources; real estate; and commercial mortgages. BCI's clients include public sector pension plans, insurance, and special purpose funds. BCI's private equity program, with C$20.7 billion of assets under management, has a well-diversified portfolio comprised of direct and fund investments. The team brings industry expertise with more than 40 investment professionals investing across financial and business services, healthcare, industrials, consumer, and TMT sectors. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.

