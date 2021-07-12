Pilot Flying J, HEINZ And Oscar Mayer Foodservice Celebrate Summer Traditions And The All-American Hotdog With Prizes And Freebie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, spending time with family and friends is especially meaningful. Pilot Flying J is teaming up with HEINZ and Oscar Mayer Foodservice for a celebration of the all-American hotdog and the moments that bring people together with the #ShareaDogSweepstakes and an exclusive offer* for a free hot dog at Pilot Flying J on National Hot Dog Day.

Beginning July 13 through August 10, fans are encouraged to post a photo sharing a moment or memory with loved ones and enjoying hot dogs for a chance to be one of 10 lucky "wieners" receiving a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card**. To enter the contest**, simply tweet or post the photo on Twitter or Instagram and include "#ShareADogSweepstakes" and tag @PilotFlyingJ. Winners will be notified via Twitter or Instagram on or around August 11, 2021.

The celebration continues on National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, July 21, with a free hot dog at Pilot Flying J. Download or open the myRewards Plus™ app* for an exclusive offer on July 21 to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dogs, at any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center. Guests can top their free hot dogs with all of their favorite HEINZ condiments, or try a new HEINZ Dip Cup for a twist on the classic with a variety of sauces including Barbecue, Ranch, Sweet & Sour and Honey Mustard.

"This year, it's such a great feeling to enjoy being with family and friends that we haven't seen in a while," says Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Nothing says summertime quite like a backyard BBQ or a road trip with loved ones and an Oscar Mayer hot dog, especially a free one!"

"After the pandemic kept so many of us apart, it's time to celebrate being together again, and nothing sparks more smiles in the summer than delicious Oscar Mayer hot dogs," said Patricia Keller, Marketing Director at Oscar Mayer Foodservice. "We at Oscar Mayer know you can't go wrong when you start with a better dog, and we're proud to continue to be an American tradition since 1883. We hope that everyone who stops by Pilot Flying J this summer and bites into an Oscar Mayer hot dog remembers to take life a little less seriously and enjoy the delicious side of summer."

To top off the celebration with some extra relish, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances at two Pilot Flying J locations in Newark and Carney's Point, New Jersey on July 21 and 26, respectively. Each Wienermobile is piloted by a team of Hotdoggers, who buckle their "meatbelts" and travel in a giant rolling hot dog to spread miles of smiles to fans everywhere. Today, the giant hot dog on wheels can be measured as 60 hot dogs long and 24 hots dogs high (which is 27 feet long and 11 feet tall).

For more information on entering the #ShareADogSweepstakes, view the official contest rules. To find nearby Pilot Flying J locations, download* the myRewards Plus TM app or visit locations.pilotflyingj.com.

* Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply. **Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. No purchase necessary. View the official contest rules for details.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus™ app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company, inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzecompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-flying-j-heinz-and-oscar-mayer-foodservice-celebrate-summer-traditions-and-the-all-american-hotdog-with-prizes-and-freebie-301331561.html

SOURCE Pilot Flying J