Pilot Company To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive To Frontline Team Members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest network of travel centers in North America, announced today it will offer a one-time, $75 incentive to team members who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive will be available to all Pilot Company hourly team members, professional drivers and general managers in the United States and Canada.

"Our team members and drivers have been on the front lines keeping our travel centers going and the economy moving since the start of the pandemic," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. "We are incredibly proud of their dedication to serving our guests and supplying fuel across North America. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, we hope to make it easier for our team members who choose to get vaccinated."

Pilot Company is not mandating any team members to get the vaccine. On the recommendations of federal and state medical experts, Pilot Company encourages team members to get vaccinated based on the advice of their primary care physician.

As an essential retailer, Pilot Company is committed to keep its team and guest safe, keep its trucks and professional drivers rolling to deliver fuel and keep its travel centers open. Throughout the past year of the pandemic, additional safety, cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been in place.

For more information on the Pilot Company commitment to its guests and team members and its COVID-19 response, please visit pilotflyingj.com/covid-response/.

About Pilot CompanyPilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Through the company's vast network of fueling locations, Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

