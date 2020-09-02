Pillsbury Toaster Strudel Introduces Limited-Edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel With Movie-Inspired Pink Icing

On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Pictures' enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeover with the launch of its limited-edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel, featuring pink icing in...

On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Pictures' enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeover with the launch of its limited-edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel, featuring pink icing in collaboration with the iconic film - and it's so fetch!

To introduce this delicious product, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is launching 'The Most Fetch' Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes. To pay homage to the movie-claimed inventor of Toaster Strudel's daughter, Gretchen Wieners, three grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert, one year's worth of Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, and Mean Girls merchandise.

"We're thrilled to bring this limited-edition Mean Girls product and sweepstakes to fans everywhere, especially for all the not-so-regular, but cool moms out there," said Keavy O'Malley Keyes, senior brand experience planner at General Mills. "For years, we've enjoyed seeing the art fans have made using Toaster Strudel icing and can't wait to see the fun designs they come up with using our new Mean Girls-inspired pink icing."

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers should create and take a photo of their most fetch Pillsbury Toaster Strudel icing design using the limited-edition pink icing. Then, post the photo on Instagram or Twitter and include #FetchSweepstakes and @ToasterStrudel in the Instagram caption or Tweet. People also can enter without a purchase by sharing a photo of the packaging to Twitter. Entries are open through September 20. Full official rules and details can be found here.

In addition, with the purchase of two specially marked boxes of Pillsbury Toaster Strudel in one transaction between September 1 and October 31, fans can watch Mean Girls for free, on us, through Fandango! Perfect for viewing on Mean Girls Day on October 3 or any day of the year, Mean Girls is currently available on Digital for purchase or rental.

The limited-edition Mean Girls Pillsbury Toaster Strudel can be found at grocery retailers nationwide in 6-count Strawberry and 6-count Cream Cheese & Strawberry for a suggested retail price of $2.58.

