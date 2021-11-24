Pillsbury Canada And Frank's RedHot® Team Up On Limited Edition Hot Sauce Flavoured Pizza Pops

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - For a limited time only, Canada's number one selling pizza snack, Pizza Pops™ has joined forces with the country's number one selling hot sauce, Frank's RedHot® to bring Canadians a new and unique pizza treat.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - For a limited time only, Canada's number one selling pizza snack, Pizza Pops™ has joined forces with the country's number one selling hot sauce, Frank's RedHot® to bring Canadians a new and unique pizza treat. Frank's RedHot Pizza Pops unites two trusted brands, to bring spice lovers a tantalizing and tasty new snack to savour. Enthusiasts can take it up a notch with the special edition Pizza Pops, now available in Pepperoni and Bacon.

"We know our consumers have a serious appetite for spicy food flavours," said Andrew Davis, Vice President of Marketing, General Mills Canada Corporation . "We surveyed our fans and 90 per cent expressed the desire to eat a spicier Pizza Pop. That is why we're thrilled to partner with the hot sauce experts at Frank's RedHot to add some excitement and a sizzling new kick to our snack category."

"We're always on the lookout for ways to introduce our hot sauce to new audiences," said Trevor Squires, General Manager Canada and North America Food Away From Home, McCormick & Company. "Pizza Pops are a beloved go-to snack and have a baked-in fanbase that we know appreciates big and bold flavours. We can't wait for everyone to experience and enjoy the collaboration we've cooked up together."

Canadians can find Frank's RedHot Pizza Pops in Pepperoni and Bacon flavour four-packs (400g), at most major retailers nationwide for a limited time only. If consumers are unable to find these limited-edition Pizza Pops at their local retailer, they are asked to send a direct message on Pizza Pops' social media channels and the brand will do its best to get the product listed at a store near them!

