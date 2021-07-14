PillarRx Consulting, LLC Hires Kelly Tanner, Director Of Auditing

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Director of Auditing, Kelly Tanner (CPhT) brings over 30 years of experience in various roles of the pharmacy industry, including 16 years of direct PBM experience.

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Director of Auditing, Kelly Tanner (CPhT) brings over 30 years of experience in various roles of the pharmacy industry, including 16 years of direct PBM experience. Kelly has direct experience in Analytics, IT Development, Project Management, Data Validation, and is widely recognized as an expert in pharmacy data processing and overall PBM understanding. In Kelly's new role, she will use her depth of knowledge within the pharmacy industry to validate PBM performance and provide actionable insights and findings for our clients.

"Kelly's experience in both the retail/mail pharmacy, as well as pharmacy benefits management, will help move PillarRx's auditing team forward by having another expert to ask the right questions and find ways of uncovering additional findings for our clients, while making our internal processes and tools more effective, " says Rob Cleek, Vice President of IT at PillarRx.

With PillarRx's significant growth, Kelly will be responsible for leading PillarRx's auditing team to ensure audit accuracy, improving internal operational processes, advancing the auditing technology stack, and creating new insights within the program.

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) - Get Report is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

