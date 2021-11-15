Piezo Motion And Precise Motion Unite To Expand Motion Control And Automation Technologies

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, and Precise Motion & Control Inc. together announce a distribution partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of precision motor technology. Precise Motion & Control, based in Tampa, Florida, specializes in motion control and industrial automation solutions. Through this partnership, Precise Motion will expand its product line to offer unique piezoelectric motors to its customers.

Piezo Motion's unique technology meets Precise Motion's needs for a compact design along with cost-effective automation. Piezo Motion's multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor that is designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

"What was attractive to us was Piezo Motion offers advanced technology in a small, economical package," explains Charlie White, president and manager of Precise Motion. "Everything about their motors is intriguing. Generally, this type of precision mechanics has been too big and too expensive. We feel this will open a lot of doors in the markets we serve, especially the medical device market."

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

"Piezo Motion's innovation continues to support the surge in market demand," said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. "The partnership with Precise Motion will deliver groundbreaking applications, especially for manufacturers that are looking for reliable motors to power devices that require performance and precision."

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About Precise Motion

Precise Motion ( precisemotion.com ) is based in Tampa, Florida, and specializes in the application, sales and support of motion control, automation and process control products to service forward-looking companies in the industrial marketplace. The company's objective is to aid in the selection and application of commercially available products from leading manufacturers to successfully solve unique automation applications.

