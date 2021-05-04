Pierpoint International Named A 2021 Major Contender In Recruitment Process Outsourcing

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierpoint International, a global, on-demand technology-driven talent outsourcing solutions provider, offering recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), project recruitment, contingent workforce management, and build-operate-transfer (BOT), is recognized as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment of RPO Service Providers.

Pierpoint Named a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment

"Pierpoint International is honored to be named on this report for the fourth year in a row," said Alyssa Terrizano, President and COO of Pierpoint International. "We thank our clients for their strong partnership, and their trust in us to hire top talent across the US in a very fierce talent market, but also build teams and business capabilities in emerging global locations. I also want to acknowledge the great work that our seasoned talent consultants are doing on behalf of our clients' mission-critical goals and the incredible talent they have brought forth."

Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment of RPO Service Providers examined the RPO service provider landscape, its dynamics, and market impact in 2020. Analyzing the performance of 28 RPO service providers, segmenting into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants, and Star Performers.

As a premier RPO partner, Pierpoint International combines our talent acquisition expertise, process optimization, and technology to identify and hire mission-critical talent as part of their growth, capability, and transformation business strategy. We partner with some of the most fascinating high tech and cutting-edge medical device startups on their path to IPO and support leading Fortune 1000 companies build innovative teams in the US, and abroad. Pierpoint International is a certified minority-owned enterprise, founded in 2003, and headquartered in San Jose, California.

