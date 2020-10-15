Piedmont Office Realty Trust To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Atlanta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock...

Atlanta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) - Get Report announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calenda r. During the conference call, the Company's management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.Domestic: (844) 369-8770International: (862) 298-0840

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:Domestic: (877) 481-4010International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 38220The playback can be accessed through November 13, 2020 at 10:00am ET.

To Submit a Question:Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) - Get Report is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com..

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:Eddie Guilbert770-418-8592 research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:Computershare, Inc.866-354-3485 investor.services@piedmontreit.com