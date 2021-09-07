Piedmont Natural Gas Reaches Rate Case Agreement With Key Groups In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas has reached an agreement with consumer and industrial groups in North Carolina for its rate review request, filed in March of this year.

Piedmont plans to implement the increase in November 2021, with the average residential customer in North Carolina paying about $5.50 more per month, or $65 more per year, subject to the completion of two construction projects and an audit of these projects by the NCUC Public Staff.

"We appreciate the Public Staff and all other parties giving such thoughtful consideration to our customers and to the needs of our business," said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president. "Especially during these challenging economic times, Piedmont remains focused on maintaining an efficient, safe and reliable pipeline network. And while raising rates is never an easy decision, the investments we've made are vital to keeping our pipeline system safe, reliable and robust."

If approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the increase will be approximately $74 million, about 24% less than the $97 million Piedmont requested to recover costs for system growth, infrastructure investments and pipeline safety and security improvements.

The agreement was developed in collaboration with the Carolina Utility Customers Association, the Carolina Industrial Group for Fair Utility Rates and the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission, which represents the interests of consumers.

The settlement allows Piedmont Natural Gas a return on equity of 9.6%.

The stipulated rates also impact commercial and industrial customers. To learn more about Piedmont's proposed rate increase, visit piedmontng.com/rates.

