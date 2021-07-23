Piedmont Natural Gas Purchases Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station In Greer, S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas today announced its purchase of a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Greer, S.C., from St. Louis-based Spire CNG Inc. The facility is Piedmont's 12th CNG fueling station in the company's three-state service territory and its fourth in South Carolina.

Located at exit 60 off Interstate 85, near S.C. Highway 101, the station provides a convenient fueling stop for trucks, fleet vehicles and other vehicles that run on CNG. The station features six fast-fill fuel pumps, can accommodate Class 8 tractor-trailer trucks and is accessible 24/7.

"Compressed natural gas offers several advantages to traditional fuels, from fuel-cost savings to helping reduce vehicles' carbon footprints," said Philip Grigsby, senior vice president of ventures and business development at Piedmont Natural Gas. "This station is a great match for Piedmont's sustainability goals, and we're pleased to offer lower-cost, lower-emission CNG to more motorists driving along the I-85 corridor."

Thanks to the domestic abundance of natural gas, the price of CNG remains below that of conventional vehicle fuels. With savings over conventional fuels such as gasoline and diesel, business fleets and the trucking industry have found CNG to be a cost-effective fueling solution. Almost 50% of Piedmont's own utility fleet consists of CNG-powered or CNG-capable vehicles.

CNG also is a more environmentally friendly choice; natural gas vehicles are 90% cleaner than the federal Environmental Protection Agency's current NOx standard. CNG emits up to 21% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles. Many state and local governments also offer incentives to encourage the adoption of natural gas vehicles.

To learn more about Piedmont's network of CNG fueling stations, natural gas vehicles and their benefits, visit piedmontng.com/vehiclesandfueling.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

