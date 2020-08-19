Pieces Launches New SMS Text Messaging For Pieces Connect To Help Hospitals And Community-Based Organizations Stay Connected With Patients In Increasingly Remote Environments

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a healthcare AI company, announced today that it is providing organizations using its software with critical new patient engagement features. Customers using Pieces Connect , its industry-leading community referral and case management software, can now leverage text messaging to communicate with their clients. This new feature for health systems and community-based organizations is the latest innovation that Pieces has released to help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its customers - and empower them to help more patients in need.

With the release of its new SMS text messaging feature, Pieces now enables organizations to "close-the-loop" on care and services in more ways. Organizations can use pre-built or custom-built templates to send individual patients general or personalized messages like program-related reminders or outreach communications about service offerings. Personalized text messages for patient referrals are also a key component of the new offering. The referral follow-up text messages enable patients to quickly respond to close the referral loop, confirming that appointments were completed or that care was received.

"Pieces is releasing a slew of client engagement features enabling organizations using our software to better care for their clients and patients in this increasingly remote environment. We built Pieces Connect to help communities come together and make a difference in patients' lives. We believe this new messaging feature allows organizations to stay better connected with their clients and reach more people in need," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces.

The new SMS text messaging functionality can also be leveraged for group messaging to enable organizations to better target and communicate with specific populations in need. Group messaging can help organizations with outreach to groups of patients for interventions or program-related reminders. The group messaging can also be personalized with smart tag fields built into Pieces Connect. In addition, each text message communication will be logged in the individual patient record within the platform to ensure transparency for case managers, as well as health system or community stakeholders involved in delivering services or care.

"This new feature illustrates our commitment to helping both health systems and community-based organizations to increase their efficiency and effectiveness. Our team is dedicated to meeting our customers' ever-changing needs, especially in a challenging year like 2020. We're proud to be their partner in improving communications and helping more patients," said Fayiaz Chaudhri, President of Pieces.

About PiecesPieces, Inc. is a healthcare artificial intelligence and technology company that connects health systems and the community to address clinical and social determinants of health through community networks and intelligent software and services. Our solution interprets patient information in real-time and connects health systems and community-based organizations to support healthier outcomes, both inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces Predict and Pieces Connect, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health.

Media Contact: Todd Stein Todd Stein Communications todd@toddsteincommunications.com 510-417-0612

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pieces-launches-new-sms-text-messaging-for-pieces-connect-to-help-hospitals-and-community-based-organizations-stay-connected-with-patients-in-increasingly-remote-environments-301114532.html

SOURCE Pieces, Inc.