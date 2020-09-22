Pie Insurance Launches Automated Bind Requests In Partner Portal

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance , an insurtech that offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, today unveiled automated bind requests within its partner portal .

By allowing partner agents to submit requests to bind on eligible submissions within the partner portal, Pie is streamlining the experience for commercial insurance agents, allowing them to complete more tasks on a single platform.

"We are deeply committed to providing a world class experience for our 1,000+ partner agencies and growing," said Dax Craig, president and co-founder of Pie Insurance. "Today's launch of automated bind requests in the partner portal is incredibly exciting for our team and partners. It brings Pie one step closer to our vision of making an agent's day less complicated through the powerful combination of technology, data, and insurance."

The added functionality also allows Pie's partner agents to view more relevant information on the status of their small business client submissions throughout the issuance process.

"One constant in my many years in the insurance industry is the desire from agents for more information to share with clients," said Danielle Lucas, lead business development manager at Pie. "With these updates, our partners will be able to log into the portal and instantly have the information they need right in front of them, without having to reach out to their business development manager or underwriter to ask for an update."

The launch of automated bind requests represents a meaningful step towards Pie's goal of automating the entire workers' compensation experience from quote to claim.

About Pie Insurance Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Denver, the company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience up to 30% savings and outstanding service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Gallatin Point Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.

