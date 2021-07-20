Picwell And The National Council On Aging Partner To Deliver Medicare Benefits Decision Support

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell and the National Council on Aging (NCOA) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership.

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell and the National Council on Aging (NCOA) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership. Both organizations will work together to provide employees of all ages with helpful retirement planning advice.

Picwell will lend its cost forecasting API technology to NCOA's Age Well Planner tool to provide consumers with the ability to learn about, and better estimate, costs they might experience in retirement and upon enrollment in Medicare benefits plans.

"We are thrilled to work with NCOA to provide this type of solution to seniors and caregivers nationwide. As we age, health care benefits plans only get more complicated and this will help people of all ages better prepare for a comfortable, stress-free retirement," said Matthew Sydney, Picwell CEO.

Together, Picwell and NCOA will help older adults solve two of their biggest concerns: understanding and estimating Medicare costs. NCOA's Age Well Planner tool is a trusted resource for adults to plan their retirement journey. In addition to information about Medicare, the site connects older adults to benefits that can help them pay for daily expenses and provides unbiased information about annuities and other financial tools.

"At NCOA, we believe aging well is something every American deserves. We are very happy to announce this partnership with Picwell and help millions of Americans better understand what their health care costs may be in retirement," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President & CEO.

The Age Well Planner is free and accessible to everyone and can be found at AgeWellPlanner.org .

About PicwellPicwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Visit picwell.com to learn more.

About National Council on Aging (NCOA)The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

