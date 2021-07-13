Picwell Adds Plan Comparison Feature To Its Benefits Decision Support Solution

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell is excited to announce today the launch of Build-a-Plan, an innovative tool designed to help employees better compare and optimize their health benefits. Build-a-plan allows employees to easily compare their employer-sponsored health insurance plans to their partner or spouse's plans to see which is the best fit.

"Build-a-Plan is an important addition to our benefits decision support solution," said Sam Kina, SVP of Health Economics and Data Science at Picwell. "Sometimes households have the option to get their health insurance through two different employers, and this unique tool gives you a data driven view of how your employer's health benefits compare to a plan that your partner can get through his or her employer."

Picwell's Build-a-Plan tool makes benefits comparisons quick and easy. Employees enter the most important details of their partner or spouse's benefits plan and receive a summary that they can directly compare to their employer-sponsored plans. The process only takes a few minutes and employees are left with a comprehensive overview of both plans.

Build-a-Plan clearly displays the premiums, estimated out-of-pocket costs, and deductibles for each plan, and it also estimates the risk protection that each plan provides. Picwell combines all of these factors with your household's unique characteristics to generate a Picwell Score, which tells you how well your employer's plan and your partner or spouse's plan match your household's needs and preferences.

Build-a-Plan is the first tool of its kind that is designed to help employees easily compare their employer-sponsored benefits plans to other plans that may be available to them.

"At Picwell, our number one goal has always been to make health care benefits easier to understand," said Matthew Sydney, CEO at Picwell. "Build-a-Plan helps us do that by providing a more comprehensive, meaningful set of recommendations. With this tool, employees will walk away from open enrollment with absolute confidence in their benefits decisions for the upcoming year."

To learn more about Build-a-Plan, visit www.picwell.com/build-a-plan

About PicwellPicwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Other solutions support consumerism and high-deductible health plan adoption, consumer engagement, and risk management. Visit www.picwell.com to learn more.

