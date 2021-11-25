Picus Security Announces SOCReLoad 2021 Event Centred On Building A Modern SOC

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) technology, today announced the details and speaker lineup of its SOCReLoad 2021 virtual event.

SOCReLoad takes place at 14:00 GMT 1 st December 2021 and brings together leading industry experts to discuss the latest offensive and defensive strategies needed to achieve a Modern Security Operations Centre (SOC). Attendees will learn how to modernise their security operations through a threat-centric approach, and discover how this enhances cyber resilience and reduces alert fatigue.

Speakers include:

Chris Crowley , SANS, SOC Class-Course Author

, SANS, SOC Class-Course Author Christiaan Beek , McAfee, Lead Scientist and Sr. Principal Engineer

, McAfee, Lead Scientist and Sr. Principal Engineer David Bianco , SANS, Incident Detection and Response Specialist

, SANS, Incident Detection and Response Specialist Victor Monga , VMware, Senior Technical Marketing Architect

, VMware, Senior Technical Marketing Architect Max Heinemeyer , DarkTrace, Director of Threat Hunting

, DarkTrace, Director of Threat Hunting Augusto Barros , Securonix, VP Security Evangelist

, Securonix, VP Security Evangelist RoseAnn Guttierrez , IBM Security Business Development, Technical Enablement Specialist

, IBM Security Business Development, Technical Enablement Specialist Alex Hinchliffe , Unit 42 Palo Alto Networks, Threat Intelligence Analyst

, Unit 42 Palo Alto Networks, Threat Intelligence Analyst JJ Cummings, Cisco Talos, Principal - Threat Intelligence & Interdiction

"SOCReLoad 2020 was a great success and this years' event offers another chance for security professionals to learn from the best and stay up to date in their careers," said Volkan Erturk, Picus Security Co-founder and CTO. "A modern SOC requires a proactive, threat-centric approach to security. Our speakers possess the extensive experience and in-depth knowledge needed to help attendees prepare for the complex and sophisticated threats of today, as well as those of the future."

"I want to help SOC teams move away from fighting fires, and empower them to be more proactive," said Chris Crowley, SANS, SOC Class-Course Author and SOCReLoad keynote speaker. "I will be at SOCReLoad 2021 to outline the key strategies needed to design, build and operate a modern SOC, supercharge a security strategy, and keep pace with emerging threats."

All SOCReload attendees have the opportunity to earn CPE credits that can be used to demonstrate ongoing professional development.

About Picus Security

Picus Security is a leading Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) vendor, enabling organisations to continuously test, measure and enhance the effectiveness of their cyber security controls through automated and intelligence-led security testing. Picus has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner and is cited by Frost & Sullivan as one of the most innovative players in the BAS market.

