Pictured left to right: Jeff Lutke, director of Dual Drive commercial operations, and David Coker, vice president of power solutions, both of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer's Dual Drive Technologies yesterday received the Environmental Excellence Award from the GPA Midstream Association. Dual Drive was selected for the Environmental Excellence Award from among the affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers. The award for innovative environmental solutions was presented at the GPA Midstream convention in San Antonio.

Energy Transfer's Dual Drive natural gas compression system features patented technology that involves both a natural gas engine and an electric motor allowing each individual Dual Drive compression unit to switch between drivers at any time to actively manage both greenhouse gas emissions and the use of the electrical grid. The first Dual Drive was installed in East Texas in 2000, and since then has grown into a fleet of approximately 450,000 horsepower in multiple services from field gathering, transmission and cryogenic plant installations.

"We are so pleased to be recognized by our industry peers for the benefits of this technology, which can be significant in reducing Scope 1 CO2 emissions," said David Coker, Vice President, Power Solutions for Energy Transfer. "Across our system of Dual Drives, we were able to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 630,000 tons in 2020 alone."

Dual Drive was selected by GPA's Midstream Environmental Committee for this innovative technology used by Energy Transfer at gas processing plants in Texas' Permian Basin. GPSA's award category focuses on innovative environmental solutions with measurable results and repeatable processes.

The 2021 Environmental Excellence Award adds to Dual Drive's list of accolades. Dual Drive Technologies received the 2012 Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) award for Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for emission reductions in the gas compression industry. And, in 2009, Dual Drive received the Innovative Technologies Award from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). This award also focused on emission reductions in the industry.

