Piaggio Group, Manufacturer Of The Vespa Scooter, Selects IBM To Improve Interoperability And Efficiency At Its Global Plants

ARMONK, N.Y. and MILAN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI), European leader and one of the main world players in the scooter and motorcycle market, also active in the field of robotics with the production of ground drones, have announced the completion of an international project to transition Piaggio's management applications to SAP S/4HANA. The solution will accelerate and simplify internal processes such as providing its employees with more effective and faster order management tools and delivering more flexibility for its clients' service requests.

The Piaggio Group has focused on combining processes through the upgrade of the common and integrated application infrastructure, at its six industrial hubs around the world: four in Italy, one in India and one in Vietnam, where it has production and commercial activities. The upgrade to SAP S/4HANA will provide a centralized view of information, allowing Piaggio to analyze management and economic data in real time, on any device, even on the move, offering the end user different tools to analyze data independently and simulate alternative scenarios.

"We have laid the foundations for the rapid and constant evolution of our processes and for further future digitization of the most important business processes, in support of internal functions, collaboration with strategic partners and the sales network," commented Vittorio Boero, Chief Information Officer of the Piaggio Group. "This evolution will take place according to a development plan that we have designed with the aim of bringing tangible and significant benefits to the business through a constant improvement approach."

Started in the first quarter of 2020, the migration process was carried out by IBM, while dealing with the challenges of social distancing requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the progressive consolidation taking place by the end of June. The project was completed and met all set targets despite the operational hurdles of testing and production start-up in the three countries with remote, rather than on-site, support.

In order to pursue the international growth objectives of its business, Piaggio needed to complete the project safely and on time and to ensure that the new system would start before the beginning of the high sales season. Their choice of IBM Services was motivated by its extensive and proven expertise, both in applications on the new SAP S/4HANA technology and in the industry. More than 20 years ago, IBM Services carried out the SAP R/3 installation project for Piaggio and successfully completed the conversion project taking full advantage of the new and efficient features of the management system that combines the transactions of an ERP with emerging technologies. The project represents the first step of an evolutionary path that projects Piaggio towards the dimension of a cognitive enterprise, i.e. a company capable of making the best use of internal and external data to support business strategies and choices.

"From the design of the first Vespa to the present day, Piaggio has always shown that it believes in the driving force of innovation and human capital to face and overcome the challenges of the market. Even during the pandemic, Piaggio continued its transformation path to become a cognitive enterprise, capable of making the best use of technology to improve efficiency and competitiveness," said Luigi Menzio, Services Executive Partner, IBM Italia. "IBM is proud to have supported a company that is a symbol of Italian excellence in safely completing its international migration project to SAP S/4HANA at a fast pace and despite the limits imposed by the lockdown."

PIAGGIO GROUPFounded in 1884, the Piaggio Group is Europe's largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer and one of the world's leading players in this sector. Piaggio (PIA.MI), listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2006, has been controlled by Immsi S.p.A. since 2003. (IMS.MI), an industrial holding company also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. The Piaggio Group's business is divided into three distinct areas: 2-wheelers, light commercial vehicles and the robotics division with Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF). The Group's brands include Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial Vehicles. The Piaggio Group has over 6,600 employees and a global distribution in over 100 countries. There are seven industrial centres, four of which are in Italy, one in India, one in Vietnam and one in Boston, where the Gita ground drone is produced. The Group has four Research and Development centers, in which about 1,000 people are involved. https://piaggiogroup.com

IBMFor more information about IBM's SAP services, visit https://www.ibm.com/services/sap .

