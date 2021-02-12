Physicians Thrive Releases The "2020 Physician Compensation Report"

Physicians Thrive's 2020 Physicians Compensation Report provides a broad picture view of compensation and hiring trends to help physicians gather industry data and analyze the current healthcare landscape for any stage of their careers

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Thrive is pleased to announce the 2020 Physician Compensation Report is now available for download. The report highlights how physicians in different medical specialties and regions of the United States are being compensated for their work, the gender wage gap, the impact of COVID-19 on physician compensation, how much physicians are earning in bonuses and incentives, and which specialties are in the greatest demand. We've compiled data from nearly a dozen different sources to offer you the Free Physicians Thrive 2020 Physicians' Compensation Repor. Click here to download the report for no cost.

This information is helpful to medical students interested in knowing how their future careers are impacted by these variables as well as residents, fellows, and attending physicians looking for an overview of compensation for medical professionals in the United States. Regardless of the number of years a physician has been practicing, compensation data is key for helping doctors earn a fair income.

Here are some highlights this report includes:

Female physicians earn 31% less than men in both Dallas and Austin, Texas

and Orthopedic surgeons received the highest dollar amount of incentives in 2020

The largest salary increase in 2020 was Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Physicians Thrive contract review specialists rely upon the sources used in this report to give every physician they work with an accurate picture of a fair market value for the physician's specialty, region, and years of experience. Our contract specialists believe that most physicians could be making more money and having a professional legal and financial review of every employment contract a physician is offered ensures they are maximizing their income.

