Physicians Realty Trust Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today the publication of the Company's 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive and fully interactive report, available digitally at www.docreit.com/esg, details the Company's ESG achievements and progress toward ongoing ESG goals.

"We are proud to share that the challenges of 2020 did not change our commitment to our ESG goals," said John Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Instead, we deepened our focus and enhanced our efforts, recognizing the critical need to invest in healthy physical and social spaces for our communities now more than ever."

In DOC's second year of sustainability reporting, the Company's annual summation of ESG efforts is presented in an environmentally sustainable, electronic format, both as an interactive website and a downloadable Executive Summary. The site includes videos, a CEO interview, and other interactive features. Both versions of the report cover the Company's three-year environmental, social, and governance goals, benchmarks, and successes to date.

The Company's environmental achievements in 2020 are highlighted by DOC's announcement of meeting its three-year, 10% water reduction goal a year ahead of schedule, while also showing significant progress in similar three-year goals for energy and emissions reduction and waste diversion. Additionally, the report details DOC's new commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 40% by 2030 on a 2018 baseline, mirroring a national effort to achieve significant GHG decreases over the same time frame.

DOC's progress and commitment towards environmental sustainability were recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award. The distinction demonstrates superior energy management performance in alignment with industry best practices while achieving measurable cost savings.

From a social perspective, DOC maintained its longtime commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism while placing even greater emphasis on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) practices. The past year provided a stark reminder of the inequities that continue to exist in our society, and the urgent need for organizations of all types and sizes to commit to meaningful and lasting change. In 2020, DOC's DE&I Council worked to recruit and retain a diverse workforce while leading educational and training opportunities to build more equitable communities.

DOC's 2020 ESG Report also details recent efforts to align our sustainability reporting with TCFD and SASB best practices. The Company also disclosed the Board-level oversight of our ESG platform under the direction of Mr. Albert C. Black, Jr., the Chairman of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"While we're immensely proud of our ESG achievements to date, we recognize that our work as a company in this critical space will never be complete," Thomas said. "We will continue to make sound, strategic investments in a more sustainable future to the benefit of our partners, our shareholders, and the world around us, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of corporate governance and social responsibility."

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", "continue", "intend", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's strategic and operational plans, the Company's ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including, without limitation, the Company's annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company's results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005096/en/