Physician Growth Partners Advises Beraja Medical Institute On Partnership With New Harbor-Backed Quigley Eye Specialists

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to announce a partnership between Beraja Medical Institute ("BMI") and Quigley Eye Specialists ("QES"), a portfolio company of New Harbor Capital. This partnership creates an entry point for QES in South Florida and empowers BMI with significant resources to accelerate its growth.

A prominent eye care provider in South Florida for over 30 years, BMI is led by Drs. Roberto & Victor Beraja, alongside six associates, some of whom will join as partners in the broader QES platform. BMI provides care at five locations across South Florida, centered around a flagship hub in the heart of Coral Gables (inclusive of both a clinic and ambulatory surgical center). BMI's footprint will serve as a foundation for QES to enter South Florida and continue expanding via additional locations and partnerships.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Beraja Medical Institute in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Dr. Roberto Beraja noted "Maintaining our strong company culture was very important for us when evaluating our options. We were looking for a partner that would empower us to execute on our growth strategy and share our strategic vision and goals for the future. We are pleased with our outcome and partnership with Quigley Eye Specialists, as BMI will serve as the platform for Quigley Eye Specialists' growth within the Southeast Florida market. Physician Growth Partners stressed the importance of partnership and alignment throughout the entire process, positioning us to choose the best partner to support and facilitate our growth over the coming years. Finding the right partner could not have been possible without Ezra Simons and his team at Physician Growth Partners. They were always available to give us sound advice and kept us focused on the end goal. There were a lot of moving parts to this process and working with an experienced team made all the difference."

"We are excited about the BMI/QES partnership, and this transaction process broadly. When Roberto and Victor began truly professionalizing the business over the last several years, they knew they needed a strategic partner to take it to the next level. The Beraja's were pleased to find a partner who truly shares their vision, mission, and culture. PGP ran a competitive process where the shareholders were able to meet with several parties and consider numerous strategic alternatives for their group...ultimately selecting a partner in QES that closely aligned with the strategic objectives of the shareholders," noted Ezra Simons, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a leading transaction advisory firm that focuses exclusively on advising physician-owned businesses in transactions with private equity. PGP's education-focused approach creates value for its clients by ensuring their goals are met in a competitive transaction process.

This transaction furthers PGP's position as the leading provider of transaction advisory services to physician-owned businesses across a range of specialties including: ophthalmology, urology, gastroenterology, dermatology, pain management, ENT, women's health, orthopedics, podiatry, and behavioral health.

About Quigley Eye Specialists

Technology leaders in eye care, Quigley Eye Specialists ( www.quigleyeye.com) is one of the nation's leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices specializing in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retinal issues, corneal conditions, and routine eye care. As the number one choice for cataract treatment in Southwest and Southeast Florida, Quigley Eye Specialists is committed to providing the highest level of quality eye care and service to the community. The practice has served the region for more than 30 years and offers patients convenient locations throughout Southwest and Southeast Florida including Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Miami, Naples, Port Charlotte, and Punta Gorda.

About New Harbor Capital

New Harbor Capital ( www.newharborcap.com) is an experienced, lower middle-market private equity firm that seeks to partner with growth-minded, founder-owned companies. New Harbor invests with a point of view. They believe their research-driven model, creativity, and determination will set the standard for private equity partnerships. They actively seek business owners in industries which highlight their expertise and focus on education, healthcare, and technology-enabled services.

