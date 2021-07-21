Physician And Attorney Dr. Brandon Ross Announces Candidacy For Governor In The California Recall Election

California is in need of a comeback; according to Dr. Brandon Ross, California needs a viable, moderate Democrat who understands comebacks and knows how to lead.

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, physician and attorney Dr. Brandon Ross formally announces his candidacy for Governor in the upcoming California recall election.

" California needs a viable, moderate Democrat who understands comebacks to lead the way. As the pandemic persists, we need someone who knows and understands medical science, as well as the law," said Ross.

Dr. Ross is no stranger to comeback stories. A native Californian born and raised in San Diego, his own life experience was filled with grief and loss as a result of opiate addiction, but ultimately ended with success.

Dr. Ross attended the University of California, Davis, and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Genetics. He would go on to medical school and become a doctor while simultaneously attaining his Masters in Public Health and his Masters in Business Administration.

Following graduation, he established a thriving cosmetic surgery center; everything seemed as though it was falling into place.

But after a serious back injury, Ross grew dependent on narcotics to manage his pain. The need for relief would soon devolve into opiate addiction, which led him to some of the darkest moments in his life.

As a result of his addiction, he lost a successful marriage, his family, and a thriving career.

But that wasn't the end of the story. In 2014, Dr. Ross entered a recovery program that helped him turn his life around.

After getting clean, Dr. Ross graduated from law school and rebuilt his medical practice better than it was before. He also regained custody of his children, rebuilt his family, and is leading a fulfilling life. He now runs a charity that offers free cosmetic surgery to children dealing with trauma and radiation treatments for brain tumors.

Today, Dr. Ross lives a sober life, equipped with the tenacity, patience, and perspective to make an excellent governor for California. At the very least, Dr. Ross hopes to be an inspiration to families suffering from addiction to not lose hope, and that it can be overcome.

www.ross4gov.com ross4gov@gmail.com (619) 883-3599

Related Images

dr-brandon-ross.jpeg Dr. Brandon Ross Dr. Brandon Ross is a candidate for California Governor in the upcoming recall election

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-and-attorney-dr-brandon-ross-announces-candidacy-for-governor-in-the-california-recall-election-301339011.html

SOURCE Campaign of Dr. Brandon Ross for Governor