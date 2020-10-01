Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces Joint Venture With Oregon-Based Powered By Motion Physical Therapy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, California, today announced the entrance of a joint venture partnership with Powered By Motion Physical Therapy, an Oregon-based outpatient rehabilitative care group, which operates one rehabilitation center in the town of Keizer. This alliance brings PRN's clinic count in Oregon to four, national footprint to 129 and state-wide reach to 11 states.

Powered By Motion Physical Therapy is a family owned and operated business and has been a provider in the Keizer community since 2015. Under this new alliance, Powered By Motion Physical Therapy clinics will continue to offer physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery.

"Powered By Motion PT is a stand-out clinic in the Keizer community that brings years of experience, knowledge and relationships to PRN, so we are delighted to ally and support the team's personalized patient care efforts," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN.

"We are excited to team up with PRN, a group that brings a strong commitment and focus to providing outstanding care and support to its partners and patients," said Grant Long, Center Director, Powered By Motion Physical Therapy. "This partnership will allow us the resources to continue providing the highest level of care and exceptional results to the Keizer community."

PRN would like to thank its advisors on the transaction, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, BDO USA, LLP, and FTI Consulting. PRN would also like to recognize Mihama Acquisitions for its advisory support on behalf of Powered By Motion Physical Therapy.

Powered By Motion Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more, please visit http://www.poweredbymotion.com/.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. Follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

About Powered By Motion Physical Therapy

Founded in 2015, Powered By Motion Physical Therapy is situated in Northern Oregon across a single premier location. As one of the leading experts in physical therapy, the organization has grown rapidly through the incorporation of innovative research and quality of care for its patients. Outside of traditional physical therapy, the organization also offers services such as thermal ultrasounds, electrical stimulation, and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

PRN Media Contact Brian RogEmail: brog@prnpt.com

PRN Physical Therapy Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

Powered By Motion Physical Therapy

Powered By Motion Physical Therapy

