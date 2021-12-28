Phylos Named In Mg Magazine's 50 Best Companies To Work For In Cannabis

Now recruiting, Phylos is paving the way for Cannabis sustainability, equality, diversity and seed genetics innovation; this bioscience brand is recognized for its incentives, benefits, and collaborative nature reported by employees themselves

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylos ®, a modern crop science company developing advanced Cannabis and hemp genetics, was selected in mg Magazine's 50 Best Companies to Work for in Cannabis . mg Magazine evaluated companies based on basics like health and dental insurance, which all the honorees offer, to unique perks like virtual town halls, work from home flexibility, and stock options.

"This recognition speaks to our commitment to the well-being and growth of our team," says CEO, Ralph Risch. "To bring the best recommendations, tools, and services to growers we have to work with the best people in the industry. Phylos is known for delivering best-in-class genetics and support, but at its core Phylos is just an incredible team of caring people."

A culture that is both collaborative and curious has been a key driver in Phylos' innovation in Cannabis genetics. Company values include a genuine and deep respect for people and planet, diversity of background, and a passion for learning. Phylos believes that collaboration between people with unique viewpoints and skill sets results in better products for customers and a better workplace for its people.

"While some places say they are collaborative, we mean it," says Julie Karassik, Vice President of Business Operations. "We encourage each other to stretch, be curious, learn, and grow. Our team is invigorated about pitching in and bringing different areas of expertise together to solve challenges, and celebrating when we discover something new or find a better way."

In response to the covid pandemic, Phylos and its cultivation partner, Progressive Plant Research (PPR), activated a COVID Prevention Task Force to prioritize the health and safety of each employee. Other initiatives included virtual and safe in-person All Hands meetings, educational presentations, and continued expansion of a robust set of employee benefits. With Oregon, Washington, and California making up nearly 30% of available U.S. jobs in the industry (according to available jobs posted on Indeed.com as of December 23, 2021), recruiting top talent is competitive and the culture at Phylos and PPR is imperative to employee happiness and retention.

Recent milestones include the opening of its 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art breeding facility with PPR. In addition, the company has developed dozens of novel cultivars and discovered key genetic markers for numerous high value Cannabis and hemp traits, expanding its patent portfolio.

The Phylos family is expanding and looking for qualified, experienced and passionate candidates. To learn more about the Phylos team and vision, you can visit phylos.bio or to reach out to the recruiting team at careers@phylos.bio.

Media ContactPhylos PR TeamRonjini Joshua949.295.9779 326609@email4pr.com

Image: ppr-bloom-jasonglascock-ralphrisch.png Ralph Risch, CEO of Phylos Jason Glascock, General Manager of Progressive Plant Research

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phylos-named-in-mg-magazines-50-best-companies-to-work-for-in-cannabis-301451088.html

SOURCE Phylos