Phunware Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform For Digital Transformation Now Available In AWS Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) - Get Phunware, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide, announced today immediate availability of its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

Phunware's portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provides access to all of the features and capabilities of the MaaS platform that any business can license to drive digital transformation through contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, analytics, and seamless access and integration to third-party vendors and systems.

"We are thrilled to work with AWS and leverage over a decade of industry experience in order to help enterprises drive digital transformation in a mobile-first world," said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer at Phunware. "By adding our MaaS Platform to AWS Marketplace, customers around the world can more easily access mobile software that can tech-enable not only critical operations, but also customer and workforce engagement."

AWS Marketplace streamlines customer adoption of technology such as MaaS via a consolidated purchase environment and integration with their AWS accounts, which have terms already established. AWS Marketplace SaaS Contracts simplifies the process even further by enabling customers to prepay for MaaS based on expected usage tiers through contracts up to one year in length. The cost of MaaS is integrated into the customer's AWS bill once they subscribe, resulting in a consolidated, easy-to-process bill.

Click here to learn more about how MaaS can drive digital transformation.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "expose," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) - Get Phunware, Inc. Report , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

