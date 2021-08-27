Phunware Launches PhunCoin

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) - Get Report (the "Company"), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service ("MaaS") that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of PhunCoin , a security token that seeks to empower consumers to take control of and be compensated fairly for their data.

PhunCoin is an innovative cryptocurrency uniquely positioned for mainstream adoption because it is leveraging the global reach and distribution of a NASDAQ-listed company that specializes in consumer engagement and monetization. Founded in 2009, Phunware has developed mobile ecosystems for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Phunware has also generated over 15 billion Phunware IDs tied to consumers all over the world and developed a customer data platform ("CDP") that manages approximately one billion monthly active devices when operating at scale.

"Data is arguably the most valuable asset on the planet, but consumers continue to be exploited for this vital resource without consideration or permission by large data oligarchs," said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We launched PhunCoin to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability that enables consumers to determine not only what data they share and who they share it with, but also what that data is worth."

Managed by PhunWallet , which is available on Apple App Store and Google Play , PhunCoin works alongside PhunToken in support of a dual token economy that seeks to blockchain-enable Phunware's CDP. While PhunToken is now available for purchase here , PhunCoin will only be available to purchase pursuant to approved regulatory exemptions. To ensure the compliant tokenization of PhunCoin, Phunware has engaged Securitize, the first blockchain-based SEC-registered transfer agent. Those who already invested through previous exemptions such as Regulation D and Regulation CF will be notified shortly with specific instructions on how to consent to their PhunCoin issuance, set up a Securitize account, complete requisite screening requirements and receive their PhunCoin.

Click here to learn more about how PhunCoin is working to power a new data economy and empower consumers to finally own their data.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "expose," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) - Get Report , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries: press@phunware.comT: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:Matt Glover and John YiGateway Investor RelationsEmail: PHUN@gatewayir.com Phone: (949) 574-3860