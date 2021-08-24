Phreesia's Chaim Indig Named One Of The Software Report's Top 50 SaaS CEOs Of 2021

Phreesia is pleased to announce that Chaim Indig, Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia, has been named to The Software Report's list of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021.

Phreesia is pleased to announce that Chaim Indig, Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia, has been named to The Software Report's list of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021.

The annual award recognizes leaders of high-performing Software-as-a-Service companies who have demonstrated success in bringing value to their clients and leading diverse and accomplished teams. Past awardees' companies have included Cvent, Zoom and Qualtrics.

Since co-founding Phreesia in 2005, Indig has helped revolutionize the healthcare experience for patients, healthcare providers and staff. Under his leadership, Phreesia has established a broad national footprint, developed strategic partnerships with some of the world's largest healthcare companies, and earned accolades for its role in making care more efficient and patient-centered. He also led Phreesia through a successful initial public offering in 2019.

The 2021 awardees were selected based on submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Each nominee was evaluated based on their leadership and contributions to their field, as well as the overall size and strength of the organization they lead.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside peers whose leadership and impact I greatly admire," said Indig. "This is a welcome acknowledgement of our efforts to create a better, more engaging healthcare experience for our clients and their patients, and to foster an innovative, supportive and inclusive culture for Phreesia's employees."

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005789/en/