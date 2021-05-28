PHP Agency Inc. Hosted 2,500 Agents At Annual Life Insurance Education Event

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHP Agency is pleased to announce that its annual "Train the Trainers" exceeded anticipated attendance.

The three-day event was held from May 9th to 11th in Texas at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The purpose of the event was to provide PHP's agents with the education, tools, and best practices to achieve success in the life insurance industry as they are serving their middle-class consumer clients. Attendees received in-depth training led by PHP's company leadership, peers from offices owned and operated by PHP agents across the US, and representatives from life insurance carriers.

"Train the Trainers" is an exclusive event for qualifying PHP Agents who have worked to achieve success. The information and experiences shared help to prepare the agents for upcoming changes and inspire continued growth in their work environment. Top performers were also treated to an after-party event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. PHP entertained over 600 top agents on the stadium field at a reception that included games and a special appearance by NFL and MLB legend Bo Jackson.

The event was also significant because it was PHP's first large live event in over a year. More than 2,500 agents were in attendance. This was possible because of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order that declared the state open for business and lifted attendance limitations which had been enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHP's agent base is noted and recognized for its diversity. The company's 2020 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) report outlined the diversity:

51.23% Women | 48.77% Men

44.18% Hispanic/Latino | 32.34% Black/African American | 12.21% Other Ethnicity | 11.27% White/Caucasian

6.7% Served in US Military

89.28% No Previous Industry Experience

Source: https://www.newsweek.com/sponsored/php-agency-announces-2020-dei-transparency-report

The trainers were a diverse mix of entrepreneurs who have succeeded in their respective fields. Some notable names include Patrick Bet-David, Sheena and Matt Sapaula, Jose and Marlene Gaytan, Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, Hector and Erika Del Toro, Jorge Pelayo, and Erika and Ricky Aguilar.

PHP also holds an annual convention in Q3 of each year. The convention assembles agents from across the US under one roof in Las Vegas. This year, the theme is "PHP Spectacular - The Greatest Show in the Industry" and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from August 9th through 12th, 2021. The annual convention is designed to educate and recognize agents while facilitating networking opportunities. Top agents will receive performance awards at a gala reception hosted by entertainer Mario Lopez, that includes musical headliner Nicky Jam, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, and others.

PHP is committed to enabling its broad base of diverse agents to thrive as they recruit and build their teams at their local offices. PHP will continue to motivate its agents to not only be successful offering life insurance to their communities, but also to be strong leaders moving forward in our ever-changing world. Along the way, PHP remains committed to closing the diversity gap in the financial services and life insurance industry.

PHP Agency is an innovative tech-enabled financial services marketing company that helps individuals from all backgrounds attain entrepreneurial success in the insurance and financial services industry. The agency strives to broaden opportunities for historically marginalized groups to help reshape the culture of the financial services sector, which had been dominated by a demographic of mostly older, white men.

PHP's mission is comprised of two parts: change the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and build the world's largest financial services marketing company in history.

