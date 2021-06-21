PhotoShelter To Host 20/21 Vision: The Collaboration Summit On June 24 Featuring Speakers From MLB Photo, San Francisco 49ers, Austin FC, Hulu, Brigham Young University And More

The leading digital asset management platform will host a virtual strategy summit for marketers, creatives and visual storytellers on June 24, featuring creative leaders and experts from 12 top brands across industries. Virtual attendees will learn how these creative teams collaborate to solve unique challenges, and will come away with tips and ideas for streamlining their own creative workflows.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, hundreds of innovative marketing creatives from varying industries will gather for a day of virtual professional development at 20/21 Vision: The Collaboration Summit by PhotoShelter. The virtual event will feature leaders from cutting-edge organizations like Major League Baseball, San Francisco 49ers, Food for the Hungry, Hulu, University of Maryland Medical System and more.

For the keynote session, the Director of MLB Photos Jessica Carroll, will join the impressive lineup of speakers to give attendees an inside look at MLB's photography department process and integrated organizational workflow. Plus, she'll show in a demonstrative presentation how innovative solutions and tools help the league streamline their content strategy; carrying MLB Photo into the future.

Creative directors, marketing leads, content strategists, photography directors, digital media experts and visual storytellers across sports, media, healthcare, education and more will come together to discuss collaboration and share how they work to speed up creative workflows and execute content plans and strategy across their respective brands.

The event will build on the creative community from PhotoShelter's 20/21 Vision Event series, and will give creatives the chance to connect and develop new perspectives and techniques.

"We're living in the 'Collaboration Economy' and the best teams know that working together, in person or virtually, is the recipe for successful marketing," says PhotoShelter's Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Fedonchik. "20/21 Vision is an exciting opportunity for visual storytellers to connect and share how innovative collaboration drives their cutting-edge content strategies."

20/21 Vision: The Collaboration Summit takes place on June 24 from 11am to 3pm ET. To learn more about the speakers and register for the free event, visit the registration page .

Media Contact: John Seibels, jseibels@photoshelter.com

