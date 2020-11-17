Photographer Phillip Silverstein Shoots Ashanti For 40th Birthday In Antigua

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Silverstein, International fine art photographer, recently shot Ashanti 's exclusively luxe 40th birthday campaign in Antigua. Shot in a bikini, Ashanti is in the best shape of her life, maintaining a tight four day a week workout routine. The singer sported multiple outfit changes throughout the week as the two scouted and creatively directed each shoot together. They shot over eight looks around the island at the beautiful Hodges Bay Resort featuring brands like Versace, Chanel, Deviant la Vie, Ashera, Bikini Crush Swimwear, Adinas jewels, and Retrofete. Silverstein, who is known around the world for his unique photographic perspectives utilizing naturally lit locations, photoshop-free finishes, and single exposures made this a combination in paradise. His photos transcribe as artwork, drawing the viewer in and brightening up any room. Working with Ritz Carlton & Mandarin Oriental, Silverstein's work has been published in Maxim magazine and he is a licensed FAA drone pilot, flying in 20 countries.

"I 'm very grateful for this opportunity," said Silverstein. "It 's just a testament to believing in yourself and developing a unique skill set and vision for what you want to accomplish and where you want to go with your craft. You know, flying private to your 53rd country with a multi-platinum Grammy winner to cover her birthday sounds like a dream assignment, and it actually is. It 's one of those moments that makes you truly believe and understand that anything is possible."

Silverstein, who grew up as an athlete in South Carolina, picked up a camera just 6 years ago while living in San Diego before a trip to Chile, and the rest was history. He has displayed at solo Art shows, been featured in galleries, while simultaneously amassing a celebrity portfolio including Floyd Mayweather, Quavo, Rufus Du Sol, Flo Rida, Odell Beckham Jr, Lottie Moss, Saweetie, and many others. His clientele has grown internationally alongside his travels, commissioned by companies in London, Dubai, Japan, Spain, Costa Rica, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Sweden,Thailand,Hong Kong, Bali, and across the states with works focusing on Miami, New York, San Diego, and Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

The islandwide photo shoot was also covered by Yahoo, Maxim, and The Shade Room amongst other celebrity friends garnering over 500,000,000 impressions for some of the images. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGSVDqzjttP/?igshid=w25yhw3tgj8k

"She was super easy and fun to work with. She's always a good time and brings amazing energy! She does her own stunts and serves as an inspiration to women and men all over the world on how to be a great person and do things the right way. Grateful to the Douglas family and God!" said Silverstein.

Despite COVID, this is Silverstein 's 8th International destination of the year. He recently launched a print store on his website with a few high end limited edition products in the works. Ashanti's newest single Fall Slowly ft. Joyner Lucas is now streaming on all platforms.

Phillip on Instagram.con/pgsilver

Print store and art portfolio is available online phillipsilverstein.com/smilemore

