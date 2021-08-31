Photographer MICHAEL GRECCO And London's ICONIC IMAGES Announce A Limited-Release Series Of COLLECTOR'S EDITIONS Of His New Book "PUNK, POST-PUNK, NEW WAVE: ONSTAGE BACKSTAGE, IN YOUR FACE, 1978-1991"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, photographer/filmmaker Michael Grecco documented the music scene in New York and Boston when punk rock explodedin the U.S. This insurgent pop culture phenomenon later morphed into post-punk and new wave genres. As an Associated Press photographer - and self-described "club kid" - Grecco had a unique opportunity to embed himself into this revolutionary movement as a chronicler and a participant.

Grecco covered a riotously outspoken time in music history for posterity, capturing its raw energy and emotional power. Images from this body of work - featuring onstage and backstage moments - comprise Grecco's best-selling book Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978-1991 ( Abrams Books,11/10/2020). Quintessential artists pictured include The Clash, Joan Jett, Johnny Rotten, The Cramps, Talking Heads, The Ramones, Elvis Costello, Blondie, Lene Lovich, Adam Ant, Billy Idol, and more.

Its publication marked the first time these photos were introduced for viewing by the public and collectors. Grecco shot album covers and promotional pieces that round out the volume, which also includes personal anecdotes from back in the day. To view available fine-art prints: https://daysofpunk.com/punk-images/punk-fine-art-prints

Grecco and London-based Iconic Images have announced that this bold time capsule will be offered as a deluxe, limited release Collector's Edition this fall. Packaged in a custom clamshell, it comes in seven different configurations, each containing at least one signed/numbered print, and a certificate of authenticity. For Pre-orders: https://collectors.daysofpunk.com/.

Also in association with Iconic, these photographs comprise the inaugural showing of "Days of Punk," Grecco's multimedia exhibition inside Somerset House at Photo London 2021, September 9th-12th. Soundscapes are in collaboration with Roger Miller and Peter Prescott of the band Mission of Burma. The video component, created in collaboration with Jeremy Troy, includes archival footage that Grecco shot in the punk era. For more information: https://photolondon.org/exhibitors/2021-2/michael-grecco-productions-in-association-with-iconic-images/

About Michael Grecco: Michael Grecco is an award-winning commercial/fine art photographer and ﬁlm director noted for his celebrity portraits, innovative magazine covers, editorial images, and advertising spreads for NBC/Universal, GE, Pﬁzer, HBO, Kodak, ABC, IBM, Yahoo!, ESPN, WIRED, TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire, Premier, and more. His work has been featured in galleries including Louis Stern, G. Ray Hawkins, Stephen Cohen, and Fahey/Klein.

About the Publisher: Founded in 1949, ABRAMS was the first company in the U.S. to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. The company continues to publish critically acclaimed, best-selling works in the areas of art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture.

About Iconic Images: Iconic Images represents many of the world's most renowned photographers, creating international touring exhibitions, consigning fine art prints and books to more than 30 galleries worldwide, and resourcing luxury brand collaborations and editorial image licensing to the world's leading newspapers and magazines.

About Photo London: Photo London features the world's most iconic photographers, leading photography galleries and publishers, alongside the most exciting emerging galleries and talents exhibiting in the 'Discovery' section.

