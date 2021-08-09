Photobucket Launches New Collaboration With Facebook As A Destination For Facebook's Transfer Your Information Tool

With the Transfer Your Information Tool, Photobucket Members With Facebook Accounts Can Now Choose the Simplest and Safest Platform for Photo Storage and Sharing

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photobucket, the simple, secure, affordable way to store, share, and edit images today announced a new collaboration with Facebook, reaffirming its dominant position as industry leader.

Beginning today, Facebook users will be able to take advantage of Photobucket's privacy-centric features. Photobucket Members with Facebook accounts can choose to transfer a copy of their images from Facebook to their new or existing Photobucket account. Their transferred images will have the same benefits as all other Photobucket images: namely, a full range of privacy settings that offer complete control over what images they share and with whom.

With a commitment to putting member privacy first by never selling member personal data to third-party organizations, Photobucket continues to accelerate the growth of its subscriber base, which currently includes over 70 million members entrusting the company with over 15 billion personal images.

"Photobucket is excited to give Facebook's users an opportunity to safely and securely preserve their most precious memories on our trusted platform," said Photobucket CEO Ted Leonard. "This collaborative partnership reinforces the relevance of Photobucket's mission to serve as a centralized online destination for photo storing and sharing for those who value the privacy of their data and images."

Now called the Transfer Your Information Tool, Facebook first launched the portability tool in December 2019. Available globally, the tool can be accessed from your Facebook Settings menu by selecting 'Transfer a Copy of Your Information." Facebook will then prompt for a password re-entry to initiate the transfer.

"At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That's why we continue to call for regulation that supports this principle. And it's why we work to build and improve tools that provide people with choice and control over their data, and that enable developers to innovate and compete," said Hadi Michel, Product Manager, Facebook.

"We think Facebook users will enjoy just how easy Photobucket makes it for them to move copies of their photos that have been shared on Facebook to Photobucket," said Nathan SooHoo, Business Development, Facebook.

Photobucket commends the steps Facebook has taken to address privacy needs, transparency, and collaboration within the tech sector. The Company looks forward to welcoming Facebook users to their thriving worldwide community. Photobucket extends their ongoing commitment to trust and privacy to new members who choose the service as a destination for Facebook memories: that their personal information will never be shared with a third-party and that they will maintain complete ownership of their photos.

About Photobucket

Photobucket established the photo sharing market in 2003 and now provides a simple and safe destination for 70 million users to easily host, store, edit and share more than 15 billion digital images. Photobucket is a privacy-centric platform that doesn't sell or share its members' personal data with third-party companies. The diverse range of subscription plans and prices are designed for everyone from memory savers to forum and blog owners and contributors to online merchants.

