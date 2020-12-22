PHOTO RELEASE — National Security Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) Sails Away From Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Coast Guard's newest Legend-class national security cutter, Stone (WMSL 758), departed from Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) - Get Report Ingalls Shipbuilding division today, sailing to its homeport in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I cannot think of a better ending to 2020 than seeing the look of pride on the faces of our shipbuilders as Stone sails away from our shipyard to join the Coast Guard's cutter fleet," Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. "Our workforce has provided the Coast Guard with another state-of-the-art, highly capable national security cutter that will work for decades to come to ensure our nation's maritime safety and security."

Stone will be commissioned in early 2021 in Charleston, which is also home to cutters Hamilton (WMSL 753) and James (WMSL 754).

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/national-security-cutter-stone-trials.

Ingalls is the builder-of-record for the Legend-class NSC program and has delivered nine cutters with one more under construction and one additional under contract.

Stone is named to honor Coast Guard Commander Elmer "Archie" Fowler Stone, Coast Guard aviator number one, who made history in 1919 for being one of two Coast Guard pilots in the four man air crew who completed the first trans-Atlantic flight in a Navy seaplane.

The Legend-class NSC is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard's fleet, which enables it to meet the high demands required for maritime and homeland security, law enforcement, marine safety, environmental protection and national defense missions. NSCs are 418 feet long with a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

