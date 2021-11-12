Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Engineering Conferences

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Report announced today that four employees from across the enterprise received achievement awards during the 2021 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) National Conference and STEM Career Fair, the largest conference and career fair focused on science, technology, engineering and math for Asian Americans in the United States.

Matthew Burris, an engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, received the Career Achievement award. The award recognizes highly experienced, mid-career professionals who have made significant achievements in engineering and the nominee's performance as a role model and mentor for Asian and Pacific Islanders in technology.

Dennis Seran, a software engineer at Technical Solutions; Reby Vanta, an electrical mechanical engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding; and Khoa Nguyen, a structural engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding, received Promising Professional awards. The award recognizes early career professionals who demonstrate tremendous potential for future contributions to the fields of science and engineering.

SASE was founded in 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential. The society's achievement awards recognize Asian and Pacific Islander American students and professionals for work they are doing in their respective fields.

Photos accompanying this news release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/huntington-ingalls-industries-sase-2021.

Additionally, two employees at Newport News Shipbuilding were recognized with STEP Ahead awards by The Manufacturing Institute for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and production.

The STEP Ahead awards highlight the accomplishments of women at all levels of the manufacturing industry who exemplify leadership and demonstrate excellence in their careers. The program was created to encourage women to mentor and support the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

The employees were among 130 women honored during an awards reception in Washington, D.C. They include Emily Frantz, a construction supervisor responsible for project organization at the Kesselring Site, in West Milton, New York, who works closely with production as a project manager creating schedules, ensuring safety and supporting execution. She was recognized as an emerging leader.

Teresa Mullen is a construction supervisor who coordinates and supervises construction processes for U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tanks, shielding and third decks. Her responsibilities include defining project scope, goals and deliverables in support of the build strategy and key event schedule. She was recognized as a STEP Ahead honoree.

Demetria Petty-Manes, an electrical engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, was recognized with the Prism Award for her achievements at this year's annual Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Award Conference. The Prism Award recognizes an individual who has charted their own path throughout their career, providing leadership in technology fields and professional organizations along the way. Petty-Manes is responsible for supporting the CVN 78 ship design manager in resolving issues related to cost performance, schedule, technical changes and program modifications.

SWE was founded in 1950 with a mission to empower women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders; expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life; and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs over 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

