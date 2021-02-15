Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At 35th Annual Black Engineer Of The Year Award STEM Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report announced today that nine employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 35th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Global Competitiveness Conference. The conference was held virtually this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Six employees received the Modern Day Technology Leader award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

Tiara Gray, industrial engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding

industrial engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding Deshawn Jones , network communication manager, Newport News Shipbuilding

, network communication manager, Newport News Shipbuilding Camisha Peterson, electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding

electrical engineer, Ingalls Shipbuilding Antaux Rollins , engineering technician, Newport News Shipbuilding

, engineering technician, Newport News Shipbuilding Alex Thomas, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding

engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding Warrick "W.T." Williams, design engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three other employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award, which recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:

William Carbonell , mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions

, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions Kendrick Carter , engineer, Technical Solutions

, engineer, Technical Solutions Quincy Mack, engineering manager, Technical Solutions

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/beya2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact: Duane Bourne Duane.Bourne@hii-co.com757-380-3581