PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report announced today two new appointments within their law department. Jeffrey Bauer was recently promoted to corporate vice president of litigation and investigations. Paul C. Harris will join the HII legal team as corporate vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer, effective Sept. 8, 2020. Bauer and Harris both will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Chad Boudreaux.

Bauer joined HII in 2012 as senior counsel, litigation and investigations. In his new role, he will continue to provide strategic leadership over HII's litigation matters as well as its investigations process, including internal investigations and government regulatory actions. Prior to joining HII, Bauer served as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Office of Immigration Litigation, and in private practice at a large international law firm. He received his bachelor's degree in government from the College of William and Mary and his juris doctorate from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Harris comes to the company from Hampton University, his alma mater, where he served as senior vice president. After serving in the U.S. Army's 10 th Mountain Division, he received his juris doctorate from George Washington University Law School in 1995. In 1997, Harris was elected to the Virginia General Assembly to a House of Delegates seat once held by Thomas Jefferson. Harris later worked for the DOJ, where he served as deputy associate attorney general and deputy assistant attorney general of the Civil Division, Torts Branch. He then rejoined the private sector, where he held compliance-related positions of increasing authority at several global companies, including Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Sodexo.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/new-legal-team-appointments-bauer-harris

"Paul has a distinguished career of serving his country and community, and his extensive experience in compliance and privacy will be a great asset to HII and our stakeholders," Boudreaux said. "With his strong record of ethics and leadership, I am confident that we will continue to make our nationally recognized compliance program even better."

Harris will be responsible for working with leaders within the law department and throughout the enterprise to ensure HII's compliance strategy and execution objectives are achieved. Additionally, Harris will manage a team of experienced compliance and privacy counsel, which will provide legal advice and guidance to senior management.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, nuclear and environmental services, and defense and federal solutions. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Beci Brenton(202) 264-7143 Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com