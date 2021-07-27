Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Kimberly Lebak As New President And General Manager Of N3B Joint Venture

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Kimberly Lebak of its Technical Solutions division has been named president and general manager of HII Nuclear-led joint venture Newport...

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report announced today that Kimberly Lebak of its Technical Solutions division has been named president and general manager of HII Nuclear-led joint venture Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B).

As president and general manager of N3B, Lebak is responsible for managing the 10-year, $1.4 billion Los Alamos legacy cleanup contract for the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management's Los Alamos Field Office.

"Kim is well known from her numerous senior executive contributions in government, as well as her superior performance as an integral member of HII's Nuclear and Environmental Services leadership team and as N3B's environmental remediation program manager," said Michael Lempke, president of HII's Nuclear and Environmental Services business group and chairman of N3B's board of managers. "I have every confidence that Kim will skillfully fill the role of N3B president and general manager."

Lebak joined HII in 2018 after serving nearly 30 years in the DOE. From 2014 to 2017 as manager of the National Nuclear Security Administration Los Alamos Field Office, Lebak directly oversaw federal operations at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award, which recognizes high-performing senior career employees for sustained extraordinary accomplishment, of which only 1% of the senior executive service workforce is selected.

Lebak earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University and a master's degree in environmental engineering and science from Clemson University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

