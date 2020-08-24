For the first time, Tiffany & Co. today is revealing exterior renderings of the transformation underway at its Fifth Avenue flagship store.

For the first time, Tiffany & Co. today is revealing exterior renderings of the transformation underway at its Fifth Avenue flagship store. The upper addition (floors 8, 9 and 10) of the 10-story architectural icon located at 727 Fifth Avenue will be completely reimagined from office space originally constructed in 1980, into a new exhibition, event and clienteling space. Surrounded by a curtain of undulating glass complementing the classic limestone façade below, the contemporary structure above this historic building echoes the height and grandeur of the flagship's timeless main floor. Construction began on Tiffany's flagship transformation in spring 2019 and is estimated to be complete in spring 2022.

Photo: OMA/Bloomimages.de

"The Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship is arguably one of the most beloved and well known luxury retail spaces in the world. It's a place where so many have memories of important moments in their lives, filled with emotion and anticipation of the extraordinary," said Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer, Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany's newly transformed flagship will reflect the future of our brand, while honoring our 183-year legacy."

A holistic transformation of this magnitude has not taken place in the building's 80-year history. Tiffany is embarking on the project in partnership with renowned architectural firm, The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). Led by Partner Shohei Shigematsu, OMA New York is engaged on specific aspects of the transformation-including a reimagined upper addition.

"Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship is more than a retail space; it is a destination with a public dimension. The new addition is informed by programmatic needs of the evolving brand—a gathering place that acts as a contemporary counterpart to the iconic ground level space and its activities. The floating volume over a terrace provides a clear visual cue to a vertical journey of diverse experiences throughout the building," said OMA Partner Shohei Shigematsu

The ambition for the design of the new upper volume is to create a vertical continuity with the existing structure, while also setting it apart as a bold and innovative addition to the building. The corniced parapet of the original building will be mirrored by a slumped glass façade above. The eye is drawn upward creating a gentle transition between the two structures. This ribbon-like design detail brings a sensuality to the building, instilling a softness among the curtain walls of the building's neighbors. The recessed glass exhibition and event space will echo the feeling of the main floor with its column free, double height ceilings. The expansive glass facade brings an openness to both sides of the building and opens up to an outdoor terrace that will offer guests a view from the world's most famous intersection for luxury retail, and up Fifth Avenue to Central Park.

The expansive Tiffany flagship was a symbol of modern architecture when it was built in 1940. The grandeur and essence of that majestic space will remain and continue to awe guests as they enter the renovated store in 2022. An evolved luxury retail experience will draw consumers inside once again and inspire them to journey from the main floor up through the entirety of the building.

In the interim, the Tiffany Flagship Next Door located at the adjacent 6 East 57 th Street will continue to serve as Tiffany & Co.'s home, showcasing the entire breadth of the Brand's extraordinary collections, until the original flagship's completion in spring 2022.

