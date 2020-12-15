Photo: ISS ESG

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has recently been recognized with Prime status by ISS ESG, one of the world's leading rating agencies for sustainable investments.

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has recently been recognized with Prime status by ISS ESG, one of the world's leading rating agencies for sustainable investments. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating considers Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices by evaluating more than 100 industry specific indicators. Companies are categorized as Prime if their ESG performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector. In comparison to non-Prime peers, these companies are considered better positioned to manage material ESG challenges and risks, and to seize opportunities.

"In addition to the numerous sustainability accolades we have received in recent weeks, reaching 'ISS ESG Prime Status' further underscores Aptar's deep commitment to sustainability and strong track record to deliver solutions that benefit all of society's stakeholders," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. "At Aptar, we are proud of our ESG progress to date and look forward to continuing our never ending journey to live up to our purpose in the most responsible way."

The Prime designation from ISS ESG represents a threshold metric, which enables Aptar shares to qualify for responsible investment within certain institutional portfolios having an ESG focus.

In recent weeks, Aptar was recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious 'A List' for tackling climate change. The Company was also named among the top 100 of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek and one of the "Most Responsible Companies in France" by Le Point.

"We are pleased to be recognized this year by some very notable organizations and publications for our work to further a circular economy and are committed to being a sustainable and socially responsible company," said Beth Holland, Vice President, Sustainability. "We look forward to continuing our progress and momentum in 2021 and beyond."

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world's leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About ISS ESG

ISS ESG delivers corporate and country ESG research and ratings to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities, and provides an established standard in measuring, analyzing, projecting, valuing, and discounting a firm's underlying economic profit. ISS ESG brings globally recognized expertise across the full range of sustainable and responsible investment issues. Learn more at https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

