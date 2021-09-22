American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced the launch of AE77, a new premium denim brand for men and women inspired by the convergence of artistic vision and a planet-first mindset.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report today announced the launch of AE77, a new premium denim brand for men and women inspired by the convergence of artistic vision and a planet-first mindset. The brand will debut with its first store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood designed by Stefan Beckman Studio, with an e-commerce site to follow on October 15 th and a second store by year end.

Photo Credit: Trey Laird

"AE77 is an exciting new opportunity for AEO Inc., which leverages our leadership in jeans, capitalizes on our strong innovation in style, fit, and fabrications, and incorporates our best sustainability practices," said Jay Schottenstein, AEO Inc.'s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "I believe AE77 is a great addition to our portfolio of brands as we seek to inspire new customers and expand our offerings."

"We created AE77 to make the best premium denim in the market. The optimistic tension between denim design and sustainable craftsmanship is woven throughout the brand. We are committed to putting our planet and quality first while curating a unique collection with a New York sensibility," said Chad Kessler, President - AE Premium Brands.

About the AE77 Fall '21 CollectionArtfully designed and planet-first. AE77 denim is meant to be lived in, repaired, and recycled- paired with clothing, and accessories for an iconic wardrobe.

Factories making AE77 denim meet AEO's highest water requirements, exceeding requirements for water recycling, water management, and wastewater.

Jean styles were made with a focus on lowering their environmental impact through more sustainable techniques and machinery.

Exclusive use of Green Chemistry in jeans production to reduce or eliminate hazardous substances commonly used in the washing of denim.

Fabrics made from sustainable raw materials to all extents possible, including organic, recycled, or sustainably sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative.

All cotton is sustainably sourced.

Water reducing methods and designing with the most innovative, reinvented materials including organic, recycled, and Better Cotton Initiative fabrics.

To further the commitment to the planet, AE77 will pledge 1% of annual sales to non-profit organization 1% For the Planet.

Premium denim collection leads with nine fits and heroes the classic fit tailored for both men and women and the Western for women.

Advanced fits are made with vintage details and innovative fabrics including selvedge are applied to provide maximum stretch and comfort.

Elevated dresses and tops with feminine touches of lace, pintuck, ruffles and pointelle pair back to the iconic denim.

Timeless tops span across recycled cashmere, made in LA knits, Japanese flannel shirts, and vintage fleece.

The denim assortment ranges in price from $168-$188. Men's bottoms sizing offered in 28-36 and women's bottoms sizes offered in 23-33.

About the AE77 Fall '21 CampaignTo introduce AE77, the brand worked with Trey Laird, Creative Director. The Fall '21 Campaign video and imagery capture a tension between New York and the new frontier.

"I was so inspired to be involved in this project. To see such a huge company not only taking a bold leadership position in sustainable denim practices, but also having the vision to create an innovative new brand dedicated to the process is a rare thing to see. We set out to visually capture the purity of nature fused with the energy of the City to reflect the story of AE77's unique new blend of artful creativity & sustainable craft," Trey Laird, Creative Director.

Address: 83 Spring Street, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10012Hours: Mon-Sat 11-7, Sun 12-6Phone Number: 518.531.9003

To experience a new breed of denim, follow @AE77denim on Instagram and shop the collection at AE77denim.com starting on October 15 th.

About AE77AE77 is an emerging premium brand in the AEO, Inc. portfolio offering a collection of artfully designed and sustainably crafted denim, apparel and accessories for men and women. We are committed to sustainable planet-first crafting and conscious manufacturing processes. Our dedication to building a better world goes beyond thoughtfully designed clothes and practices, it also includes making an annual donation of 1% of sales. For more information, please visit AE77denim.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

