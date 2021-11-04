Photo courtesy of Labcorp.

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, and the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the largest patient organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease, announced their collaboration to promote the NKF Patient...

Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, and the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the largest patient organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease, announced their collaboration to promote the NKF Patient Network, the first national registry for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in the U.S. The NKF Patient Network will offer greater data and insights to physicians, as well as improved clinical trial access for patients with kidney disease.

"The NKF Patient Network is a great advancement in generating high-quality data, and it will facilitate access to more CKD trials and enrollment of more diverse subpopulations," said Dr. Barbara Gillespie, vice president and nephrology lead, Labcorp Drug Development. "Improvements in screening rates, especially among patients with diabetes, hypertension or both, allow physicians to better identify and appropriately treat those living with CKD, including the consideration of participation in kidney trials."

The registry is a first-of-its kind, national repository that uses both self-reporting and, with patient consent, electronic health records to obtain vital data. It was created specifically for people in all stages of kidney disease, including dialysis and transplant. More than just a database, the registry also provides resources for patients, who are empowered to share their experiences and explore participation in studies, research and clinical development opportunities. By including additional information from Labcorp about clinical trial opportunities related to CKD, patients and physicians will be able to identify studies that may offer access to advanced treatments and help increase knowledge of the disease.

Patient registries are observational study methods used to collect standardized information about patients who share a condition or experience. The NKF Patient Network registry, which was launched in February 2021, has enrolled more than 1,100 patients across the U.S., with a goal of reaching 2,000 by March 2022.

"The NKF Patient Network is our way of helping to advance education and clinical trials for patients with kidney disease," said Kerry Willis, Chief Scientific Officer at NKF. "A large, robust registry will give physicians better data and offer patients easier access to groundbreaking trials. In leveraging Labcorp's vast physician network and clinical trial opportunities, we hope to see continued growth of the registry, ultimately leading to better outcomes for those living with kidney disease."

This collaboration builds upon an ongoing and growing relationship between the two organizations. In August, Labcorp and NKF announced the results of a study which found millions of patients most at-risk for life-threatening kidney disease are unaware they have it because they are not tested according to clinical practice guidelines despite their risk.

Kidney disease often has no detectable symptoms by the patient, and too often patients only find out they have the disease when their kidneys fail. Early detection is critical to slowing the disease progression. Lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, medical management of risk factors, and therapeutics that protect the kidney can slow kidney disease progression and help protect against cardiovascular complications that are associated with advanced kidney disease.

Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black/African American people are more than 3 times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics/Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

To learn more about or join the National Kidney Foundation Patient Network, visit: NKFPatientNetwork.org.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about the registry, visit NKFPatientNetwork.org.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

