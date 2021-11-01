Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report, a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Labcorp Diagnostics, was recognized by Fierce Healthcare as one of its " 2021 Women of Influence." The award honors leaders who are defining the future of health care, have tangibly influenced the industry during the prior year and have a history of guiding others in their careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005645/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp.

"Over the past three decades, I've worked alongside many talented colleagues to advance health care and enhance the quality of care for patients around the globe," Dr. Eisenberg said. "It is truly a privilege to be designated as one of Fierce Healthcare's 2021 Women of Influence. I share this accolade with all those women in health care driving the field forward each day."

Dr. Eisenberg and her team have played a crucial role in supporting and developing Labcorp's COVID-19 response. She was instrumental in working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Labcorp's innovative testing options for COVID-19. These include the first EUA for a COVID-19 PCR test issued to a commercial laboratory, which uses technology and processes that Dr. Eisenberg helped to commercialize three decades ago. Further COVID-19 innovations led by Dr. Eisenberg include an at-home collection kit that tests for both COVID-19 and the flu, as well as a COVID-19 at-home collection kit for children ages 2-17. Her contributions to expand testing options, give patients across the nation reliable and efficient answers to help inform their health care decisions. Under Dr. Eisenberg's leadership, Labcorp has performed more than 50 million molecular and 5.5 million COVID-19 antibody tests to date.

In addition to her role in developing Labcorp's COVID-19 testing offerings, Dr. Eisenberg has supported Labcorp's collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide genomic sequencing of random, de-identified samples that test positive for SARS-CoV-2. Labcorp's sequencing efforts—first announced in January 2021 and extended in June 2021—and the resulting data support the CDC's goal of conducting a large-scale, longitudinal genomic survey of the virus in the United States.

Dr. Eisenberg is a 30-year health care veteran and a well-respected leader in forensic DNA testing, biotechnology, molecular genetics and molecular oncology. Throughout her career she has taken a particular interest in mentoring and supporting the careers of female scientists, helping to develop the next generation of leaders at Labcorp and beyond.

In her role as chief scientific officer, Dr. Eisenberg is driven by scientific innovation and oversees research and development, as well as science and technology, for Labcorp Diagnostics. She is responsible for an organization that includes test development, optimization and automation. Dr. Eisenberg also leads the evaluation, development and introduction of new tests and diagnostic technologies and platforms, and works with partners to transform their intellectual property into viable diagnostic assays.

To see a complete list of Fierce Healthcare's "2021 Women of Influence," visit here.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005645/en/