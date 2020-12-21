Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Labcorp (LH) - Get Report, a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and Walgreens today announced that the Pixel by Labcorp™ At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit is now available from Labcorp through Walgreens Find Care®, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens.com. Walgreens currently offers COVID-19 testing in more than 1,100 drive-thru locations across the country.

Using Walgreens Find Care®, customers can connect to the Pixel by Labcorp website to request the test after completing a short COVID-19 survey to determine eligibility. The kit will be shipped via FedEx Express Overnight to the customer's home, where they can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp site. If a COVID-19 test is positive, a healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for testing. The Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare professional and is for use by adults 18 and older.

"Labcorp and Walgreens share a common goal of helping customers find easy and safe ways to get COVID-19 test results and make informed health decisions," said Amy Summy, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Labcorp. "We're excited to expand our collaboration and make our popular and easy-to-use Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit available to even more customers."

Walgreens Find Care® helps patients manage their healthcare from the comfort of their own home, including accessing convenient in-person and virtual doctor visits for a range of services, such as scheduling a test in any of the Labcorp patient service centers nationally. In addition, Walgreens Find Care® can be used to book appointments for a range of services like urgent care, telehealth, for physician second opinions, mental health, and even optical services. The platform offers an integrated healthcare and pharmacy experience to empower people to get care when and how they need it from local and national providers they trust, all through the convenience of the Walgreens mobile app or online at Walgreens.com/findcare.

Currently through Walgreens Find Care®, patients can access more than 40 trusted providers that together offer more than 60 services and treat more than 100 conditions. The launch of additional features and providers on Walgreens Find Care® coincided with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to use telehealth to help address medical needs while supporting social distancing, an important step in managing the impact of COVID-19.

"The expanded collaboration between Labcorp and Walgreens reflects both companies' shared objective to provide health services that help our communities," said Giovanni Monti, senior vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "We are committed to working together to make it even easier for our customers to get safe access to COVID-19 testing."

Labcorp's COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA cleared or approved and has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (LH) - Get Report reported revenue of $11.5 billion in FY2019. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to clinical laboratory testing and the potential benefits of a COVID-19 test home collection kit and our responses to and the expected future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including without limitation, whether our response to the COVID-19 pandemic will prove effective, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial condition, as well as on general economic, business, and market conditions, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, the Company's satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements, patient safety issues, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, federal, state, and local governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse results in material litigation matters, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, and employee relations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the Company's ability to implement the Company's business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

