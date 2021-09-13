Phonexa Enables Insurance Services Industries With 3 Free Months Of Enterprise Software Suite

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa is marking its return to InsureTech Connect this October as a gold sponsor with an unprecedented trial offer of its industry-leading products.

The all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, will be made available free for three months without any usage limitations and limited to the first 100 InsureTech Connect attendees who sign-up for a trial of the platform , the company announced.

Trusted by industry leaders, Phonexa's exclusive offer specifically benefits insurance carriers, individual agents, agencies, and lead generators alike.

Brands in the insurance services industry can now boost their business by leveraging free API integrations, predictive analytics, and in-depth reporting features. Phonexa's diverse mix of products and solutions are all housed under one roof, with one contract, one set of credentials, and one 24/7 support team — all without a year-long commitment.

"Phonexa is back at InsureTech Connect by popular demand, and I'm proud to say we're bigger and better than ever," said Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan. "We're confident every brand across the insurance services industry can conquer their marketing with one solution, and that powerful solution is Phonexa. Now you can have the only fully loaded, all-in-one marketing automation suite in the market, without juggling systems — or spending a dime."

Phonexa recently launched 3 new products in Lynx (click tracking), Opt-Intel (suppression list management) and Cloud PBX (cloud phone system).

The trio of solutions complement Phonexa's existing pillar products in Call Logic (call tracking and distribution), LMS SYNC (lead tracking and distribution), E-Delivery (email and SMS marketing) and Books360 (automated accounting).

InsureTech Connect — the world's largest gathering of the leading minds in insurance innovation and transformation — takes place October 4 to October 6 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Phonexa will be located at Booth #309.

The first 100 applicants for the free three-month offer will also be automatically entered to win a pair of AirPods. The drawing will take place at Phonexa's booth.

This is the fourth consecutive year Phonexa has partnered with InsureTech Connect via sponsorship.

To learn more about how Phonexa can power your lead generation, tracking, and distribution strategy, schedule a consultation .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

