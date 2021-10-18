Phonexa Appoints Lilit Davtyan As CEO To Lead Next Stage Of Growth

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa is realigning its C-suite with a strategic move designed to fuel the software company's next stage of growth.

President David Gasparyan announced that he's transitioning his CEO title over to Lilit Davtyan. Davtyan previously held the title of EVP and CFO. She will now serve as CEO and CFO. Gasparyan will still remain involved in day-to-day operations for the all-in-one marketing suite for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Davtyan's promotion comes after a momentous last year for the executive. She was named "CFO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2020, nominated again for the honors by the LABJ in 2021, and also nominated by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for a CFO Leadership Award.

"I'm incredibly excited to name Lilit as Phonexa's new CEO," said Gasparyan. "I'm very confident in her leadership abilities and extremely proud of her development over the last five years. She has a proven track record, an elite understanding of the industry, and is my right hand in many ways. I can't wait to see her continue to shine in her new role and lead Phonexa to new heights and achievements."

"I'm really thrilled and thankful for the CEO duties that David has bestowed on me," said Davtyan. "The promotion is a testament to the culture that has been cultivated at Phonexa ever since I started in 2016 — that hard work will be rewarded. The new job responsibilities make me reinvigorated and eager to lead Phonexa into a successful new chapter. I cannot wait to start this new career journey."

Davtyan is one of the first hires of Phonexa. Her rise through the ranks has been highlighted by a membership in the Forbes Finance Council where she pens thought leadership pieces, as well as Chief, a private network designed specifically for female leaders.

Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

