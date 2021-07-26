Phone Case Company Hints At Mega Camera Upgrades For IPhone 13

Photos of the new iPhone 13 case released by UK Phone Accessories Company, Design My Case, are indicating a bigger, better camera for the iPhone 13.

LIVERPOOL, England, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like previous apple smartphones, the iPhone 13 is scheduled to be launched in September with experts predicting some impressive features and design changes.

The images released by Design My Case reveals an iPhone 12 inside the new iPhone 13 pro case, alongside another iPhone 13 case. The most glaring changes that catch your attention are somewhat self explanatory, the supersized camera hole in the new case is leaving fans excited, suggesting an upgrade of the camera module and lenses.

As if the iPhone's camera is not already top notch, a camera upgrade will mean sharper, crisper pictures. A larger camera of the aperture will also allow more light in to enhance photos in low light settings.

But that's not all. Although the dimensions will remain pretty much unchanged from previous models, DMC have clear indications that the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker by around 0.2mm than previous model. Followed by a camera bump thickness close to 3.4mm on the pro & pro max versions, a move that is reported to reduce protrusion.

In preparation for the launch of the iPhone 13, Design My Case have confirmed stock for the new cases. Director of the company Chris Wilson said " We have been working with phone case manufacturers in China from day one, who provide us with information on the specifications of the new upcoming models. T hat's how we possess the ability to stock this phone case early compared to our competitors."

Design My Case specialises in personalised iPhone cases and custom phone accessories. Customers can select from the company's selection of creative designs or use their own, ranging from military grade snap cases to 360 wallet phone cases. The cases are made from high quality, shock absorbing materials to offer the best protection possible for your expensive apple device.

Customers can log on to the website and create their new personalised iPhone 13 case using the company's iPhone case maker. They can upload their favourite photo or create artwork and add text effects directly to your phone case.

